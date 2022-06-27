NEWS

Rafina murder suspects have allegedly confessed

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA]
Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

Two 24-year-old men arrested on Monday morning for beating to death a 42-year-old outside a bar in the port town of Rafina, in eastern Attica, have allegedly confessed to the crime.

The incident occurred at a local bar at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when four people attacked the victim with an iron fist during an argument, punching him repeatedly in the head. The 42-year-old was rushed to Erythros Stavros Hospital where he died a few hours later.

The two suspects told police that they first argued with the victim in the bar’s restrooms when the 42-year-old allegedly pushed one of the suspects on his way out. When the victim was leaving the bar later that night, the suspects followed him outside and attacked him.

