Rafina murder suspects have allegedly confessed

Two 24-year-old men arrested on Monday morning for beating to death a 42-year-old outside a bar in the port town of Rafina, in eastern Attica, have allegedly confessed to the crime.

The incident occurred at a local bar at about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when four people attacked the victim with an iron fist during an argument, punching him repeatedly in the head. The 42-year-old was rushed to Erythros Stavros Hospital where he died a few hours later.

The two suspects told police that they first argued with the victim in the bar’s restrooms when the 42-year-old allegedly pushed one of the suspects on his way out. When the victim was leaving the bar later that night, the suspects followed him outside and attacked him.