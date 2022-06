Greek health authorities announced 15,498 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, down from 16,115 the previous day.

According to the fresh data, 13 more people died from the disease while 97 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units, compared with 95 on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,676,502 with a total of 30,232 virus-related deaths over the same period.