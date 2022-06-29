Infections surge past 20,000 as expert warns of very high transmissibility

Greece’s health authorities reported 20,084 new infections on Tuesday, as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continued to drive the sixth wave of the Covid pandemic in the country.

On Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) had reported 7,682 new cases.

The daily data also showed 16 more Covid-related deaths and 95 patients in intensive care units, from 12 and 95, respectively, the previous day. Of the 23,748 infections on Tuesday, 3,664 were re-infections, according to EODY.

“It was clear a month ago that this rise in cases was approaching,” Athena Linou, professor of epidemiology at the Athens University Medical School, said in comments to Kathimerini.

Like other scientists, she predicted that the rise in cases will peak in mid-July. “The most contagious subvariants of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, were coming to Greece, and we stopped the protection measures indoors,” she said, adding that the positivity index is at 11%, which is an indication of extremely high transmissibility. She considers the use of the mask indoors, and especially on public transport, imperative.

“Neither the vaccine nor [having recovered from] the disease can completely protect us from infection, only from severe disease,” she said. “As the holiday season begins, I recommend that you opt for a ferry, even if it is slower, as long as it has a deck so you can stay out as much as possible during the voyage,” she said. “Before attending a gathering or social event, take a few minutes for a self-test, even if you feel great, you won’t be doing it so much for yourself as for the common good,” she said.