New cases of Covid-19 continue to ease

[AP]

Health authorities announced 7,682 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Monday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that there are currently 97 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,624,556, with a total of 30,190 virus-related deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus

