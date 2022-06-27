NEWS

Peak of pandemic’s sixth wave expected in mid-July

[Intime News]

The sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in which Greece has entered is expected to peak in mid-July when infections may toπ 20,000 and even reach 25,000, an expert said Monday.

Speaking on Skai TV, Dimosthenis Sarigiannis, Professor of Environmental Engineering at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said the increase in new cases was predictable, due to the Covid sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 that appear to escape existing immunity, the total relaxation of Covid-related restrictions and arrival of tourists.

He recommended the use of face masks and recommended that some measures should be applied in areas where there is overcrowding. 

Coronavirus

