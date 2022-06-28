Three fires break out in northern Greece, Evia
Firefighters were battling three separate wildfires around the country on Tuesday afternoon, two in northern Greece and one the island of Evia.
The first blaze started in Evia, in a forested area of the Kymi-Aliveri municipality. The fire service said it had sent a force of 25 men with nine vehicles.
A second fire started in low vegetation the region of Rhodopi, in northeastern Macedonia. Thirty-three firemen with 10 vehicles were called at the scene and were assisted by two water-dropping aircraft.
The third blaze was burning low vegetation in rural Perea, near Thessaloniki. Authorities said 31 firemen with eight vehicles and a helicopter were battling the flames.