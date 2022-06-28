NEWS

Three fires break out in northern Greece, Evia

[Intime News]

Firefighters were battling three separate wildfires around the country on Tuesday afternoon, two in northern Greece and one the island of Evia.

The first blaze started in Evia, in a forested area of the Kymi-Aliveri municipality. The fire service said it had sent a force of 25 men with nine vehicles.

A second fire started in low vegetation the region of Rhodopi, in northeastern Macedonia. Thirty-three firemen with 10 vehicles were called at the scene and were assisted by two water-dropping aircraft. 

The third blaze was burning low vegetation in rural Perea, near Thessaloniki. Authorities said 31 firemen with eight vehicles and a helicopter were battling the flames.

