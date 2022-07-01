NEWS

Health authorities announce 15,869 new cases of Covid-19

[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 15,869 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Friday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that 95 intubated patients are currently being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,692,371, with a total of 30,250 virus-related deaths over the same period.

