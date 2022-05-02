NEWS

Greece lifts Covid curbs for travelers ahead of key summer season

Greece lifts Covid curbs for travelers ahead of key summer season
People sit at a cafe where a musician performs, in Athens, on Sunday. [AP]

Greece lifted Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump.

To fly in or out of the country, travelers were previously required to show either a vaccination certificate, a certificate saying they had recovered from coronavirus or a negative test.

From May 1, passengers and crew will need only to wear a face mask, the civil aviation authority said.

The summer tourism season typically begins after the Greek Orthodox Easter, which was on April 24. Greece is expecting high numbers of visitors this year, with officials predicting revenues reaching 80% of 2019 levels. That was a record year before the pandemic brought travel to a halt.

With infections waning, restaurants and retail shops returned to 100% capacity on Sunday, allowing customers in without proof of vaccination but with a mask.

Greece has reported 3,323,922 cases so far and 29,153 deaths from Covid. [Reuters]

Coronavirus Travel Tourism
READ MORE
Passenger location form to be abolished as of March 15
NEWS

Passenger location form to be abolished as of March 15

Mandatory Covid test scrapped for travelers from US, Canada, Australia
NEWS

Mandatory Covid test scrapped for travelers from US, Canada, Australia

Travelers from UK, Denmark will need negative PCR test
NEWS

Travelers from UK, Denmark will need negative PCR test

Greece imposes severe restrictions on travel from southern Africa
NEWS

Greece imposes severe restrictions on travel from southern Africa

Germany designates Crete, South Aegean islands ‘high risk’ Covid areas
NEWS

Germany designates Crete, South Aegean islands ‘high risk’ Covid areas

Germany to designate parts of Greece Covid-19 high-risk area, Funke reports
NEWS

Germany to designate parts of Greece Covid-19 high-risk area, Funke reports