NEWS

Big fire breaks out near popular west Attica seaside resort

Big fire breaks out near popular west Attica seaside resort
File photo.

A large fire has broken out in forestland lying between the popular seaside resort of Porto Germeno on the west Attica coast and the village of Vilia in the foothills of Mount Kythairon to its east.

The Fire Service has dispatched a large force of 135 firefighters and 35 trucks, five ground teams and 10 water-dumping aircraft to contain the blaze, which is being fanned by strong winds, before it reaches homes and businesses in the area. Greek firefighters are being assisted by a team of Romanian colleagues dispatched to Greece as part of a new European Union civil protection strategy.

People in Vilia have also been sent an SMS message via the 112 civil protection hotline instructing them to make their way to the Psatha beach.

“The winds are, unfortunately, very strong, and this makes the situation that much harder. The fire is uncontrollable right now and is heading to the area of Fillipi in Vilia. There are a lot of water-dumping aircraft, but the fire is spreading very rapidly,” the head of the Vilia community, Konstantinos Makrynoris, told Kathimerini.gr.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fires still blazing in Fokida and Peloponnese, as another tough day dawns
NEWS

Fires still blazing in Fokida and Peloponnese, as another tough day dawns

Wildfire burning uncontrollably in Amfissa; convent evacuated
NEWS

Wildfire burning uncontrollably in Amfissa; convent evacuated

52 forest fires in last 24 hours
NEWS

52 forest fires in last 24 hours

Wildfire rages north of Athens, one town evacuated
NEWS

Wildfire rages north of Athens, one town evacuated

Evacuation of seaside resort of Dilesi pondered as fire rages in neighboring Schimatari
NEWS

Evacuation of seaside resort of Dilesi pondered as fire rages in neighboring Schimatari

Europe helping Greece fight wildfires
NEWS

Europe helping Greece fight wildfires