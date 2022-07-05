NEWS

Covid-19: Infections jump to 25,566

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]

New Covid-19 infections jumped to 25,566 on Tuesday from 9,360 the previous day, according to the daily bulletin of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

EODY announced 19 virus-related deaths, four less than Monday’s. It also said there are 98 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units, versus 102 yesterday.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,755,074, with a total of 30,349 virus-related deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus

