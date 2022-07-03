Health authorities announce 11,629 new cases of Covid-19

Greek health authorities announced 11,629 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 26 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Sunday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced that 98 patients are currently intubated and being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,719,839, with a total of 30,302 virus-related deaths over the same period.