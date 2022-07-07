NEWS

Wildfire warning issued for Thursday after an already tough week

Over the past week the Hellenic Fire Service dealt with 378 wildfires, 882 urban blazes and 657 calls for assistance, the force’s spokesman, Lieutenant Yiannis Artopoios, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Of the week’s 378 wildfires, 41 were reported on Wednesday alone, he said.

He added that Thursday is also expected to be a high-hazard day, as the hot weather and strong winds continue in many parts of the country, and especially in Attica and Central Greece, where firefighters have been put on call. The islands of the Ionian, Sporades, eastern Aegean and Crete are also at risk.

Stressing the importance of a quick response, Artopoios advised the public to immediately call the 199 or 112 emergency hotlines if they see a fire. 

