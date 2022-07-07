Attack on Athens tax office raises alarm

Investigators looking into a pre-dawn attack on a tax office in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi are not ruling out domestic terrorism as a motive.

The cause for alarm stems from the fact that there had been no warning call made to the police ahead of the attack, which involved an explosive device being detonated outside the building on Plataion Street.

The blast was powerful enough to break several windows on the building’s facade and to damage the outer courtyard wall. It did not cause any injuries, mainly thanks to the fact that no one was in the building or walking past it at the time.

The investigation has been handed over to the police’s counterterrorism unit, which is looking at security camera footage from the broader vicinity in the hopes of identifying the assailants or gleaning more clues concerning their activities.