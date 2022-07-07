Health authorities announce 18,297 new covid infections, 28 deaths

Greek health authorities reported 18,297 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, a drop from Wednesday’s 19,303, and 28 virus-related deaths, versus 22 the day before.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said that there are currently 98 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units, two more than the previous day.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,792,674, with a total of 30,400 virus-related deaths over the same period.