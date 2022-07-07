NEWS

Two arrested for arson by negligence in Kranidi

Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a wildfire that burned for three days near the resort town of Kranidi, in Argolida, northern Peloponnese.

The preliminary investigation showed that two suspects were carrying out electrical work at a construction site in the area which caused a short circuit, state-run broadcaster ERT reported. They face charges of arson by negligence. The two will appear before a judge on Friday.

The fire broke out on July 4 and spread quickly due to strong winds, forcing the evacuation of a luxury hotel on Monday. The Amanzoe Hotel said it had sustained some damage on the exterior of some pavilions, and that the landscape in its resort was burned. The hotel will close for further assessment.

