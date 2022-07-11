NEWS

Cretan hotel resort on fire

[cretalive.gr]

The Fire Service (HFS) is conducting a largescale operation to contain a fire that broke out in a hotel resort near Kokkino Hani on the island of Crete on Monday.

A strong fire-fighting presence is already on scene to contain the fire from spreading as the area surrounding the resort is among the most popular tourist destinations near Iraklio.

According to information from the scene, the resort staff is assisting the authorities with evacuating all guests in residence.

Fire

