An underwater drone has been deployed to assist in the search and rescue operation to locate a 28-year-old tourist from North Macedonia, who went missing on Saturday after he was swept away by currents while swimming with two friends at a beach northern Greece.

The search off Myti beach, in Possidi, Halkidiki, has not yielded any results but continues in windy conditions.

The drone can see up to a depth of 100 metres and 30 around it. [AMNA]