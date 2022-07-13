Media group offices targeted with homemade explosives

Police are investigating after three homemade explosive devices were detonated at the headquarters of Real Group, a leading media organization, in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi in the early hours of Wednesday.

No one was injured in the 3 a.m. blast and resulting fire. Several workers were in the building at the time.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Adonis Georgiadis, a senior conservative minister, condemned the attack on Wednesday, tweeting that “terrorism will not prevail.”