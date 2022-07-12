Prosecutor appeals ex-regional governor’s acquittal over Mandra flood

A prosecutor on Tuesday appealed against a court ruling acquitting former Attica governor Rena Dourou and four more people of criminal charges related to the 2017 flood that claimed 25 lives in Mandra, west of the capital.

The former SYRIZA official had been accused of dereliction of duty and manslaughter by negligence, among other charges.

Based on the prosecutor’s decision, Dourou and four forestry and town planning employees will have to stand trial again.

Dourou and the four employees were among 12 defendants who were cleared on June 16 by a three-judge court, including the then mayors of Megara and Elefsina.

Another eight from the same services, as well as Mandra’s former mayor, were found guilty of manslaughter by negligence, but were acquitted of dereliction of duty. They were handed 5- and 4-year suspended sentences on June 23.