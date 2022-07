A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the southern Greek island of Crete on Wednesday. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake was centered 6 km northeast of Arkalochori, in Iraklio region. The depth was 8 km. It occurred at 11.19 a.m.

The small village was hit by a 5.8-magnitude tremor in September 2021, killing one person and destroying several old buildings.