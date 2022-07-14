State to pay damages for brutal attack against teen

The mother of Myrto Papadomichelaki, Maria Kotrotsou, is seen outside a court in Athens.

The Greek state must pay compensation to the victim of a debilitating rape by a man who was in the country illegally in 2012, the Council of State ruled Wednesday.

Myrto Papadomichelaki was 15 when she was brutally raped by Ahmed Waqas in 2012. The assault left her confined to a bed with 100% disability.

Her mother, Maria Kotrotsou, accused the Greek state of a causal connection to the attack, arguing that it would never have happened if the perpetrator, a Pakistani national who had entered Greece without papers two years earlier, had been arrested and deported.

On Wednesday, the country’s top administrative court upheld an appeal by Kotrotsou to annul an earlier decision by a lower tribunal, which had ruled there were no omissions by police regarding the illegal entry of Waqas into Greece.

Waqas assaulted Myrto while she was taking a walk on a remote part of a popular beach on the island of Paros.