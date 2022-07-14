NEWS

Actor-director convicted of rape released pending appeal

[Intime News]

Former National Theatre director Dimitris Lignadis was released from Athens’ Korydallos prison on Thursday afternoon, after posting a 30,000-euro bail set by a Mixed Jury Court, which found him guilty on two counts of rape on Wednesday.

The two rapes Lignadis was convicted of occurred in 2010 and 2015. The court handed him a 12-year suspended jail sentence.

Lignadis, who has denied all the charges, told journalists as he exited that “the truth will be established” at the end of the judicial process. 

Crime Justice

