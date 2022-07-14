Actor-director convicted of rape released pending appeal

Former National Theatre director Dimitris Lignadis was released from Athens’ Korydallos prison on Thursday afternoon, after posting a 30,000-euro bail set by a Mixed Jury Court, which found him guilty on two counts of rape on Wednesday.

The two rapes Lignadis was convicted of occurred in 2010 and 2015. The court handed him a 12-year suspended jail sentence.

Lignadis, who has denied all the charges, told journalists as he exited that “the truth will be established” at the end of the judicial process.