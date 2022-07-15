NEWS

Greece slaps US firm with fine for privacy breach

Greece slaps US firm with fine for privacy breach

In a landmark decision, Greece’s Data Protection Authority imposed a 20-million-euro fine on US company Clearview AI, the developer of facial recognition software that has amassed a database of more than 3 billion images of people from Facebook, Instagram and other websites.

The authority reasoned that although the company does not operate in Greece, nor has a representative in the EU, it has breached general data protection regulations.

The decision follows an action in May 2021 brought by a coalition of NGOs, including Greece’s Homo Digitalis, against Clearview AI to data authorities in Greece, Austria, France, Italy and the UK to determine its compliance with cyber privacy rules. 

The Greek authority ruled that no criteria for excluding specific images are applied when the company collects photos and that scanning is done “indiscriminately, with no geographical selection criterion applied.”

Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
University to offer studies in Industry 4.0
NEWS

University to offer studies in Industry 4.0

Mitos, new online public services platform, to be launched Friday
NEWS

Mitos, new online public services platform, to be launched Friday

New platform ushers schools into digital era
NEWS

New platform ushers schools into digital era

60 international angel investors meet with Greek startups
ECONOMY

60 international angel investors meet with Greek startups

Management of civil service staff to go digital
NEWS

Management of civil service staff to go digital

Microsoft training of civil servants bearing fruit
NEWS

Microsoft training of civil servants bearing fruit