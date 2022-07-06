NEWS

Mitos, new online public services platform, to be launched Friday

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

A new online national registry of public services will be launched on Friday, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has announced.

Speaking at the the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable that is being held in Athens, he said the new platform, Mitos, will list “all government procedures, so that citizens will know in advance where to seek a service, which supporting documents they need to provide, and which steps must be followed.”

The minister also said that in late July, a new “wallet”-type application will become available that will allow Greek citizens to store their police ID and driving license. [AMNA]

Technology Digital Transformation

