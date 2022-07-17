Crashed Antonov was carrying 11.5 tons of military equipment

An Antonov cargo planed that crashed near the city of Kavala on Saturday night was carrying 11.5 tons of military equipment from Serbia to Bangladesh.

The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure, particularly as the emergency responders identified an unknown white substance near the crash site. Tests are being carried out to determine what was on board.

“There is nervousness,” said the regional governor of Thrace Christos Metios, adding that “we are waiting for the results.” The authorities have also prepared the evacuation of the nearby settlement of Antifilippoi.

A team of the Special Joint Nuclear Biological Chemical Defense Unit of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff is expected to arrive on scene on Sunday.

There were eight crew members on board, all Ukrainian nationals. There were no survivors.