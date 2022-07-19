NEWS

Greek population drops by 3.5pct in a decade

Greece’s population has decreased to 10,432,481 – by 384,005 people or 3.5 percent – compared to 2011, according to the preliminary results of the 2021 census, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Tuesday.

The 2011 census showed that Greece’s population stood at 10,816,286.

There are 5,075,249 men and 5,357,232 women, data showed.

According to the same data, Attica is the country’s most densely populated region with 3,792,469 people, which is 35,965 fewer people than in 2011.

The North Aegean region was the only one of Greece’s 13 administrative units to post a population increase as the number climbed from 309,000 in 2011 to 324,000 in 2021, data showed.

