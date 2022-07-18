Patra, Rethymno, Achaia wildfires contained

Three major wildfires that were burning for days near the regions of western Greece, Achaia and Rethymno, Crete, had been largely brought under control by Monday afternoon, the Fire Service said.

Authorities said there were no active front at the moment, though hundreds of firefighters remained in the areas to prevent further flair-ups.

Crete has been partcularly hit this month, with numerous blazes breaking out in different regions of the island, forcing local authorities to evacuate villages and hotels.