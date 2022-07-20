NEWS

Rockwave | Athens

British alt-rock pioneers Placebo are appearing at the downtown Athens edition of the annual Rockwave Festival (rockwavefestival.gr), playing one night at the Technopolis cultural center on July 21.

Formed in London in 1994 and after selling 11 million records worldwide, the band has experienced a fresh surge in popularity thanks to its cover of “Running Up That Hill,” which featured in the smash-hit series “Stranger Things.”

Over at the festival’s standard venue at the Terra Vibe park in Malakssa, north of the capital, meanwhile, Rockwave presents Social Distortion, the American act that broke out in the late 70s on the hardcore punk scene but has adopted a mellower style of the genre, injecting it with country and blues.

Amenra, the Belgian doom metal and post-rock band, is the final name in the lineup, also playing at Terra Vibe. 

