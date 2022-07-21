NEWS

Gerakas burn victim in ‘serious but stable condition,’ hospital says

A 54-year-old man who suffered burns to 60% of his body at the wildfire in Gerakas, east Attica, is in “serious but stable condition,” the hospital where he is being treated said on Thursday.

The man admitted himself at the Gennimatas Hospital of Athens on Tuesday and doctors transferred him to the burn unit due to the seriousness of his injuries on his face, limbs, and body.

The hospital had said on Wednesday it was treating two more people hurt in the wildfires on Mount Penteli: A 28-year-old woman for smoke inhalation and a 35-year-old man with thermal burns.

