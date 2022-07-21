Tourist seriously beaten in Zakynthos

A new incident of violence was reported on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, with a 23-year-old tourist admitted to the intensive care unit of the local hospital after being severely beaten by a group of young men at the port.

This latest incident of violence took place as a group of young people was getting off a day-trip “party” boat. According to sources, the victim received multiple blows to the head and was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. It was not clear what caused the attack.

Two men, compatriots of the injured man, were arrested for the incident by the Zakynthos port authority. The 23-year-old is to be transferred to another hospital in the country within the day.