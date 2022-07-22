NEWS

Huge increase in tourism arrivals and overnight stays in 2021

Greece saw a 78.3% increase in arrivals and a 92% jump in overnight stays at hotels, campsites and short-stay accommodation in 2021, compared to the Covid-stricken previous year, data from the Hellentic Statistical Authority on Friday showed.

The rise in arrivals and overnight stays for non-residents was 125.3% and 124.9%, respectively, and for residents, 22.4% and 21.9%, respectively.

The annual occupancy rate for hotels and similar establishments (excluding campsites) amounted to 42.9%, compared with 29.6% the previous year.

One in five arrivals came from Germany and one in ten from France.

The UK accounted for 9.3% of arrivals.

Short-term stay accommodation accounted for 17.4% of all arrivals. 

