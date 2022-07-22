NEWS

Underwater pipeline deliberately damaged in explosion, Attica regional authorities say

An underwater pipeline that supplies water to the island of Aegina was damaged deliberately using explosives, Attica Regional Authority said on Friday.

The authority said a fuse was found at the scene after an investigation involving specialized divers,

Some water had leaked into the sea due to the attack but the overall functioning of the pipeline, which was completed last September, was not affected.

Regional authorities and port authorities started two separate investigations after receiving verbal complaints that the line had been tampered with.

The alleged incident occurred 300 meters from Salamina at a depth of 14 meters.

