Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires

The head of Athens’ Prosecutor’s Office, Maria Gane, has ordered an investigation into the large blazes that scorched throusands of acres on Mount Penteli, north of Athens, and Megara in western Attica.

The wildfire that broke out in Penteli on Tuesday quickly spread to Drafi, Anthousa, Gerakas, and Pallini, burning forestland, cars and an unspecified number of homes.

The prosecutor will seek to establish whether specific criminal acts, such as arson, burning of forest and violation of environmental protection laws have been committed.