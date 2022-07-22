Police bust drug ring near Turkish border

Police in the northeastern border town of Orestiada arrested five people, two Greeks and three foreigners and charged them with forming a gang, transporting drugs and, in one case, illegal entry into the country, police announced Thursday.

The operation was conducted Tuesday in the town, which is close to the Turkish border. Two foreigners in a van took out a haul of drugs and transferred it to the trunk of a private car. The car’s two passengers were one Greek and one foreign citizen, police say.

A search in the trunk revealed 20.58 kilos of MDMA in crystal and rock forms. The drug is also known as molly or mandy and, in tablet form, as ecstasy. The haul included 6.755 kilos of unprocessed cannabis, 1.135 kilos of procaine and 10.421 kilos of an unknown substance.

In a nearby village, a second Greek citizen was arrested, whom the police identified as the gang leader.

Besides the drugs, the police impounded the vehicles, €3,375 in notes, 12 cellphones and a tablet.

One of the three foreigners had an arrest warrant on him for drugs-related charges. He was also found to have entered the country illegally, police said.