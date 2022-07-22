NEWS

Thessaloniki nurse found dead after hospital shift

[Intime News]

A nurse was found dead last Tuesday after completing his shift at AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki.

The 51-year-old, who had been working for many years at the hospital’s angiography department, arrived for work last Tuesday, Michalis Giannakos, president of the union representing Greek public hospital staff (POEDIN), told Kathimerini.

During his shift he complained to colleagues at the emergency unit about chest pains. Doctors offered to do a checkup but the man said he would complete his shift first.

He was found by his colleagues unconscious at the hospital’s changing room. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead.

