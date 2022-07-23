NEWS

Dozens detained in downtown Athens clashes after anti-rape rally

Dozens detained in downtown Athens clashes after anti-rape rally

Police said on Saturday that it detained 56 people after clashes broke out in the Athens district of Exarchia on Friday night during an anti-rape rally between protestors and riot unit offers. 

Tension erupted shortly after 8 p.m. when police stopped demonstrators from holding a march after the planned rally. Some people threw stones and objects at officers who responded with the use of chemicals. 

The rally was prompted by a complaint filed a few days earlier by a woman who said she was assaulted and almost raped in the area.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor appeals sentence in Lignadis case
NEWS

Prosecutor appeals sentence in Lignadis case

Underwater pipeline deliberately damaged in explosion, Attica regional authorities say
NEWS

Underwater pipeline deliberately damaged in explosion, Attica regional authorities say

Man arrested on suspicion of arson
NEWS

Man arrested on suspicion of arson

Police bust drug ring near Turkish border
NEWS

Police bust drug ring near Turkish border

Migrant trafficking gang dismantled
NEWS

Migrant trafficking gang dismantled

Video apparently shows arsonist in the act
NEWS

Video apparently shows arsonist in the act