Dozens detained in downtown Athens clashes after anti-rape rally

Police said on Saturday that it detained 56 people after clashes broke out in the Athens district of Exarchia on Friday night during an anti-rape rally between protestors and riot unit offers.

Tension erupted shortly after 8 p.m. when police stopped demonstrators from holding a march after the planned rally. Some people threw stones and objects at officers who responded with the use of chemicals.

The rally was prompted by a complaint filed a few days earlier by a woman who said she was assaulted and almost raped in the area.