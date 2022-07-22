Prosecutor appeals sentence, one acquittal in Lignadis case

An Athens prosecutor on Friday appealed against elements of a court verdict which found a prominent stage actor and director guilty of raping two men when they were minors and handed him a suspended 12-year jail sentence.

Dimitris Lignadis, 57, was found guilty in two out of four cases of rape that occurred in 2010 and 2015. He was acquitted for insufficient evidence in a third case, while the fourth accuser never appeared in court to testify, despite a court decision ordering him to.

Prosecutor Vassiliki Halva appealed for the decision to acquit the director in the third case presented in court. According to information, the prosecutor believes that the evidence presented in court, the witnesses testimony and the testimony of the alleged victim prove that the crime had been committed.

She also appealed against the 12-year sentence, judging that it is too lenient considering the gravity of the crime, the damage it caused to the victims, and the exploitation of the trust they felt as minors towards Lignadis.