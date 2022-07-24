Heatwave pushes temperatures beyond 40 Celsius

The heatwave that hit Greece Saturday pushed temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104F) Sunday and is expected to last through most of the coming week.

The Peloponnese and Central Greece posted the highest temperatures, with highs of 41.4 C recorded in Didyma, in the regional unit of Argolida, and Agioi Theodoroi, west of Athens.

Nearer Athens, Aspropyrgos hit 40.4 C and, inside the city, Patissia, went up to 39.9 degrees.

On Monday, highs at r near 40C will be recorded in Thessaly, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, and several Aegean islands (Sporades and Eastern Aegean). Combined with moderate to high winds, and the continuing dry conditions, the danger of wildfires is high.