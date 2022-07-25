Fire Service reports 58 forest fires in 24 hours

Fifty-eight forest fires broke out in the 24 hours up to 6 p.m., the Fire Service said on Monday, underlining that most of the blazes were quickly brought under control.

However, 320 firefighters, 13 ground teams, 75 vehicles, 10 airplanes and 13 helicopters were still engaged in fighting the major wildfire in the Dadia Forest, near the border with Turkey, which hosts a number of rare bird species, for a fifth day, said Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios.

On Lesvos, 85 firefighters, 5 ground teams and 21 water vehicles were battling a fire in the Vrysa area, amid force 4-5 winds. Six aircraft and 2 helicopters were assisting.

The fire in the western Peloponnesian prefecture of Ilia was receding, with scattered fires in the area, Artopoios said. A contingent of 159 firefighters, including 15 Germans, with 59 vehicles, 7 ground units, 7 aircraft and 7 helicopters is in the area.

Artopoios also said that the EU has accepted a Greek request to use the Copernicus Emergency Management Service to map the damage in the Dadia forest, Lesvos and Ilia.