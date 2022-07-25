NEWS

Fire Service reports 58 forest fires in 24 hours

Fire Service reports 58 forest fires in 24 hours
[InTime News]

Fifty-eight forest fires broke out in the 24 hours up to 6 p.m., the Fire Service said on Monday, underlining that most of the blazes were quickly brought under control.

However, 320 firefighters, 13 ground teams, 75 vehicles, 10 airplanes and 13 helicopters were still engaged in fighting the major wildfire in the Dadia Forest, near the border with Turkey, which hosts a number of rare bird species, for a fifth day, said Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios.

On Lesvos, 85 firefighters, 5 ground teams and 21 water vehicles were battling a fire in the Vrysa area, amid force 4-5 winds. Six aircraft and 2 helicopters were assisting.

The fire in the western Peloponnesian prefecture of Ilia was receding, with scattered fires in the area, Artopoios said. A contingent of 159 firefighters, including 15 Germans, with 59 vehicles, 7 ground units, 7 aircraft and 7 helicopters is in the area.

Artopoios also said that the EU has accepted a Greek request to use the Copernicus Emergency Management Service to map the damage in the Dadia forest, Lesvos and Ilia.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Very high risk of fire in four regions, including Attica, Tuesday
NEWS

Very high risk of fire in four regions, including Attica, Tuesday

Man injured in shooting incident in Sepolia
NEWS

Man injured in shooting incident in Sepolia

EU states should act now for Covid-19 waves in winter-official
NEWS

EU states should act now for Covid-19 waves in winter-official

Metro stations on Piraeus extension to close for testing
NEWS

Metro stations on Piraeus extension to close for testing

Thousands of hectares burned in famed national park, Lesvos
NEWS

Thousands of hectares burned in famed national park, Lesvos

Reshuffle speculation laid to rest
NEWS

Reshuffle speculation laid to rest