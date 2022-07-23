NEWS

Prosecutor wants tougher sentence for Lignadis

Prosecutor wants tougher sentence for Lignadis
[Intime News]

A prosecutor on Friday appealed the verdict against prominent director and actor Dimitris Lignadis, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison earlier this month.

Lignadis, 57, was found guilty by an Athens court on two out of four counts of rape against teenage boys in 2010 and 2015.

After studying the proceeding and witness testimonies of one of the cases for which he was acquitted, prosecutor Vassiliki Halva decided that an appeal should be lodged on the grounds that there is compelling evidence pointing to rape having been committed.

The prosecutor also appealed the sentences imposed for the two rape cases for which Lignadis was convicted, as she believes that they should have been tougher.

Even though the court convicted him, Lignadis’ sentence was suspended and he walked free – to public outcry – pending his appeal.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor appeals sentence in Lignadis case
NEWS

Prosecutor appeals sentence in Lignadis case

Hooligan victim’s family wants trial held in Athens
NEWS

Hooligan victim’s family wants trial held in Athens

Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires

Gov’t officials sue paper for homophobic front page
NEWS

Gov’t officials sue paper for homophobic front page

Video showing police running red light probed
NEWS

Video showing police running red light probed

Athens in court over EU environmental rules
NEWS

Athens in court over EU environmental rules