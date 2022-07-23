Prosecutor wants tougher sentence for Lignadis

A prosecutor on Friday appealed the verdict against prominent director and actor Dimitris Lignadis, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison earlier this month.

Lignadis, 57, was found guilty by an Athens court on two out of four counts of rape against teenage boys in 2010 and 2015.

After studying the proceeding and witness testimonies of one of the cases for which he was acquitted, prosecutor Vassiliki Halva decided that an appeal should be lodged on the grounds that there is compelling evidence pointing to rape having been committed.

The prosecutor also appealed the sentences imposed for the two rape cases for which Lignadis was convicted, as she believes that they should have been tougher.

Even though the court convicted him, Lignadis’ sentence was suspended and he walked free – to public outcry – pending his appeal.