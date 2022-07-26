NEWS

Judicial Police force given expanded responsibilities

Judicial Police force given expanded responsibilities
[InTime News]

The uniformed personnel of the Judicial Police will be entrusted with the task of guarding courthouses, relieving regular police officers from the obligation, Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras said during a debate in Parliament on the relevant bill. 

At the same time, he stressed that the Judicial Police and the judiciary will work together to strengthen pre-trial investigations and procedures. 

The force’s experts, he said, can “endow judges with knowledge on specific subjects that will strengthen their judicial work.”

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor wants tougher sentence for Lignadis
NEWS

Prosecutor wants tougher sentence for Lignadis

Prosecutor appeals sentence in Lignadis case
NEWS

Prosecutor appeals sentence in Lignadis case

Hooligan victim’s family wants trial held in Athens
NEWS

Hooligan victim’s family wants trial held in Athens

Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires

Gov’t officials sue paper for homophobic front page
NEWS

Gov’t officials sue paper for homophobic front page

Video showing police running red light probed
NEWS

Video showing police running red light probed