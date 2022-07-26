Judicial Police force given expanded responsibilities
The uniformed personnel of the Judicial Police will be entrusted with the task of guarding courthouses, relieving regular police officers from the obligation, Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras said during a debate in Parliament on the relevant bill.
At the same time, he stressed that the Judicial Police and the judiciary will work together to strengthen pre-trial investigations and procedures.
The force’s experts, he said, can “endow judges with knowledge on specific subjects that will strengthen their judicial work.”