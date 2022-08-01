French, Norwegian firefighters join colleagues in Greece

Firefighters from France and Norway have arrived in Greece to help their Greek counterparts combat the numerous wildfires ravaging the country.

The French contingent consists of 25 firefighters that will remain in Attica throughout August and the Norwegian mission, which arrived on Sunday, is made up of 27 people who will be deployed in two teams stationed in Tripoli, in central Peloponnese.

A Finnish team of 48 firefighters is expected to arrive later in the day.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides welcomed the French unit at a welcoming ceremony at the Fire Service Academy. “I am certain that your presence here today, considering the well-known difficulties that France is facing [with wildfires], is proof of what we call European solidarity and fraternal relations between France and Greece,” he said.

The new teams are replacing the 28 Romanians who left the country on July 29.