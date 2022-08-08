NEWS

Police investigating shooting in Komotini

Police in Komotini in northern Greece are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man in critical condition.

The victim, identified as a Georgian national, was shot several times at close range as he sat in his car in the city center late on Sunday. He was hit by at least six bullets. 

Police are investigating possible motives into the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

The man was injured in a similar incident six months ago.

