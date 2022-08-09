Man rescued from cliff near Trikala

Rescue teams have rescued an 86-year-old dangling off the side of a cliff holding onto a branch in the region of Trikala, central Greece.

The elderly man went missing on Friday and was located Sunday on a 40-meter cliff.

He had left his home in Pachtouri on Friday morning to pick oregano but never returned.

After a few hours his family reported him missing.

The head of the Trikala branch of the Greek Rescue Team (EOD), Vassilis Dovas, told state broadcaster ERT that “for some reason that even he can’t explain he lost his bearings, got into a stream and started to climb upward in order to reach his village. When he reached a point where the task was beyond his capabilities, he was trapped,” said Dovas.