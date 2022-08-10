Loverdos cleared of all charges in Novartis affair

PASOK MP Andreas Loverdos, a former health minister, has been cleared of all charges in connection with the Novartis affair.

In a unanimous decision, the Council of Misdemeanor Court Judges on Wednesday upheld the recommendation of the prosecutor in the case, Maria Kapsou, who said there was no evidence to back up the charges.

Loverdos had been investigated in connection with alleged bribes from the Swiss pharmaceuticals group during his term as health minister from April 2011 to May 2012.