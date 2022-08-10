NEWS

Loverdos cleared of all charges in Novartis affair

Loverdos cleared of all charges in Novartis affair

PASOK MP Andreas Loverdos, a former health minister, has been cleared of all charges in connection with the Novartis affair.

In a unanimous decision, the Council of Misdemeanor Court Judges on Wednesday upheld the recommendation of the prosecutor in the case, Maria Kapsou, who said there was no evidence to back up the charges.

Loverdos had been investigated in connection with alleged bribes from the Swiss pharmaceuticals group during his term as health minister from April 2011 to May 2012.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man charged with murder of teen remanded
NEWS

Man charged with murder of teen remanded

Suspect gets more time to prepare defense in case of teen murder
NEWS

Suspect gets more time to prepare defense in case of teen murder

Suspect in murder of 17-year-old girl to testify Monday
NEWS

Suspect in murder of 17-year-old girl to testify Monday

Moscow fuming over Vinnik extradition
NEWS

Moscow fuming over Vinnik extradition

‘Mr Bitcoin’ extradited by Greece to the US
NEWS

‘Mr Bitcoin’ extradited by Greece to the US

Prisoner suspends hunger strike
NEWS

Prisoner suspends hunger strike