Man from Ithaca arrested for beating up partner 

Port authorities on the Ionian island of Ithaca arrested on Wednesday morning a 32-year-old man for beating his 27-year-old partner.

The young woman was at the port of Vathi when she started shouting for help. Port officials who heard her and rushed at the scene found her in a state pf panic and noticed bruises on her body. They arrested the man for domestic violence and causing physical harm.

The victim was examined by a doctor at the local health center who established that she had been beaten, while the 32-year-old is held at the port of Ithaca where authorities opened an investigation.