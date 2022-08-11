Turkish UAV flies over Greek islet

A Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) entered Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said Thursday.

The drone flew over the islets of Trianisia, located southeast of Astypalaia, at 11.43 a.m. at a height of 19,000 feet.

The drone was identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement.

This particular cluster of islets has been declared a Natural 2000 site to protect several species of birds, including Scopoli’s shearwater (a seabird), Mavropetritis (Eleonora’s falcon) and Mychos (the yelkouan shearwater).