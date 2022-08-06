US Congress delegation visits armed forces chief

In a reflection of ever deepening Greek-US ties, the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, General Constantinos Floros, received a delegation of US House of Representatives members in Athens on Thursday, led by Congressman Jason Crow.

Floros highlighted the significance of the continuous and dynamic development of the Greek-US strategic relationship.

He also mentioned the recent joint exercise between the Hellenic and US Air Forces and the considerable upgrade of the facilities at Souda on the island of Crete and Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece.

The Greek military chief also discussed the security implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the delegation while noting the cooperation between the Hellenic Armed Forces and nations in North Africa, the Middle East and the Balkans.