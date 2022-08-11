Three arrested on Naxos for drug-related offences

Police officers on the island of Naxos arrested three people on Wednesday on suspicion of possessing, selling, and distributing illegal narcotics. Specifically, they arrested a 37-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old man.

According to information available to Kathimerini, the two men were arrested in the middle of an alleged transaction during which the 42-year-old man is purported to have sold quantities of cocaine to the 37-year-old man. Officers on scene also seized 950 euros, 421 US dollars, and a mobile phone.

The police proceeded to investigate the 37-year-old’s home. During their search, officers found a further 152.6 grams of cocaine, a precision scale, two mobile phones, and a tablet which led to the arrest of the woman.

The operation is part of wider efforts by the South Aegean Police Department to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region.