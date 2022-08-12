NEWS

One dead, two injured in Serres car crash 

One dead, two injured in Serres car crash 
[Intime News]

One woman died and two others were injured in a car crash near the city of Serres, northern Greece, on Friday afternoon. 

According to the Fire Service, the 73-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle while driving on the Neohori-Paralimnio road and crashed into a road sign. The impact killed a 71-year-old woman who sat in the front seat and injured the driver and another 75-year-old woman sitting at the back.

The two injured are being treated for unspecified injuries at the hospital in Serres.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
North Macedonia: Truck full of migrants overturns; 35 injured
NEWS

North Macedonia: Truck full of migrants overturns; 35 injured

Three migrants killed by train in northern Greece
NEWS

Three migrants killed by train in northern Greece

Kalamata swept by rare tornado
NEWS

Kalamata swept by rare tornado

Italians tourists rescued from burning sailboat
NEWS

Italians tourists rescued from burning sailboat

Tourist dies in quad crash on Rhodes
NEWS

Tourist dies in quad crash on Rhodes

Swimmer found dead in the Pagasetic Gulf 
NEWS

Swimmer found dead in the Pagasetic Gulf 