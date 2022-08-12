One dead, two injured in Serres car crash 

One woman died and two others were injured in a car crash near the city of Serres, northern Greece, on Friday afternoon.

According to the Fire Service, the 73-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle while driving on the Neohori-Paralimnio road and crashed into a road sign. The impact killed a 71-year-old woman who sat in the front seat and injured the driver and another 75-year-old woman sitting at the back.

The two injured are being treated for unspecified injuries at the hospital in Serres.